Airforce is not recruiting, beware of fake employment adverts, says spokesman | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Airforce high command has warned the public to beware of fake recruitment advertisement circulation on social media.

Airforce spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gbakwet who made the disclosure noted that the attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was drawn to a fake recruitment advert currently circulating on various social media platforms inviting applications from unsuspecting members of the public with the intent to defraud them.

“The NAF therefore wishes to state that it is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise. It would be recalled that the NAF on 8 July 2023 graduated recruits of Basic Military Training Course 43/2022.

“Accordingly, members of the public would be adequately informed whenever it is recruiting. The public is please once again reminded that recruitment and selection process into the NAF is FREE and without any form of gratification. Anyone who pays money under any guise does so at his or her own risk.

“Furthermore, NAF…