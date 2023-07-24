Azule Energy sells interests in Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A to Afentra | The Guardian Nigeria News

LUANDA, Angola, 24 July 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Azule Energy, announced today the signing of an agreement with Afentra for the sale of Azule Energy’s participating interest in shallow-water Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A situated in the Lower Congo Basin.

The firm transaction, valued at $48.5 million, encompasses a deferred contingent payment amounting to up to $36 million. Completion of the transaction, expected by the end of the year 2023, is subject to customary adjustments and approvals by the Angolan authorities.

The divestment of Azule Energy’s minority non-operated interests in these shallow-water blocks aligns with the company’s strategic focus on core assets in Angola.

Commenting on the agreement, Adriano Mongini, Azule Energy Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are pleased to announce the signing of this agreement with Afentra. This transaction represents a move consistent with the Azule Energy strategy to concentrate our efforts on our core…