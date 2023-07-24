Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing Introduce ‘Velocity Series,’ a Groundbreaking Digital Art Collaboration | The Guardian Nigeria News

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 24 July 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited cryptocurrency exchange, is delighted to introduce the Velocity Series, an unprecedented collaboration between Bybit, Oracle Red Bull Racing, and renowned digital artists. This initiative will merge art and racing by creating unique digital collectibles inspired by race team data and telemetry from the RB19 F1 car.

The Velocity Series represents the first-ever collaboration between an F1 team and a star-studded lineup of digital artists. These artists have all achieved remarkable success, and have been universally praised by creators and collectors alike for their exceptional talent. The series starts with Rik Oostenbroek, a renowned Dutch artist known for his dynamic shapes and abstract forms across a multi-disciplinary approach.

Curated in collaboration with AOI, a foundation for emerging art and technology, the series consists of four releases coinciding with the…