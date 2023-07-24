Cautious optimism as Tinubu’s tax regime takes off | The Guardian Nigeria News

What could be the centerpiece of President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal regime is gradually taking shape with a committee on tax reform inaugurated.

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms headed by a renowned tax expert, Taiwo Oyedele, intends to work out the removal of all barriers inhibiting business growth. Last week’s resignation by Oyedele from PwC as a partner signals the importance of the assignment.

With Nigeria battling multiple taxations that have continued to impede businesses, the move by President Tinubu to redirect taxes to aid rather than stifle business growth has been expectedly welcomed by the business community.

The President also signed four executive orders, which include the suspension of the five per cent excise tax on telecommunication services as well as the excise duty escalation on locally manufactured products.

The President also suspended the Finance Act 2023 deferring the date of its commencement from 28th May, 2023 to 1st of…