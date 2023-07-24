ECOWAS and au deploy joint Pre-Election fact-finding mission to Liberia







MONROVIA, Liberia, July 24, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/Ahead of Liberia’s Presidential and Legislative elections scheduled for 10th October 2023, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) have deployed a Joint Pre-election Fact-finding Mission to Liberia to assess the country’s state of preparedness for the polls. The 23-29 July […]

