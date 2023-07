The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has expressed concern over the unprecedented hikes in fuel prices, alarming inflation in the country and the prevailing hardships faced by Nigerians. It therefore urged the federal government to take immediate steps to address the situation.

