Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After Hospitalization — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oke Odunmorayo

24 July 2023  
11:19 am

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has spoken out for the first time since he was hospitalized in April for an undisclosed illness. In a video posted to his Instagram account on Friday, Foxx said that he “went through something that I thought I would never ever go through.” “I didn’t want you to see me like…

Actor Jamie Foxx. PHOTO: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP<br />KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has spoken out for the first time since he was hospitalized in April for an undisclosed illness. In a video posted to his Instagram account on Friday, Foxx said that he “went through something that I thought I would never ever go through.”

Source: Guardian Newspaper

