NCA to return millions to Nigeria from criminal gains of politician | The Guardian Nigeria News

A former Nigerian politician and his criminal associates have been ordered to pay back more than £130 million following a financial investigation by the National Crime Agency in one of the largest ever confiscation orders issued in the UK.

James Ibori, who was a governor of Delta State in Nigeria, was sentenced to 13 years in February 2012 after pleading guilty to a string of offences relating to a conspiracy to defraud nearly £50 million from Nigerian states.

His UK based solicitor, Badresh Babulal Gohil, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2010 after being convicted of fraud and money laundering offences.

NCA financial investigators started confiscation proceedings after they were jailed following a Metropolitan Police operation.

They evidenced that Ibori had an assessed criminal benefit figure of almost £116 million, and the judge ordered him to repay £101,514,315.21 at a confiscation hearing in Southwark Crown Court.

Gohil was found to have benefitted of more than…