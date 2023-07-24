Thugs deployed by politicians, other factors made election difficult, says INEC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that thugs deployed by politicians and other factors made the 2023 general elections difficult.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Monday when the Commission met with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in continuation of its review of the elections conducted in Nigeria.

Yakubu said in the meeting which took place at the Commission’s conference room, Abuja that the public is aware there were many challenges encountered before and during the elections.

He stated that the severe cash and fuel situations were compounded by the perennial insecurity nationwide.

“Their impact on our deployment plans, compounded by the behaviour of some of our own officials in the field, made logistics management particularly challenging.

“The deployment of thugs by some political actors made election day administration difficult in a number of places,” the INEC boss said.

Yakubu said that unlike previous regular…