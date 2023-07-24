Twitter Rebrands As X, Powered By AI







Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has confirmed that the social media site will be rebranded as X. In a series of tweets, Yaccarino said that X will be “the future state of unlimited interactivity,” focusing on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking, and creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. She added that X, powered […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper