We didn't promise miracles to Nigerians during Tinubu's campaign, says Oshiomhole





A Senator representing Edo North Adams Oshiomhole has said they did not promise miracles to Nigerians when they campaigned for the election of President Bola Tinubu. Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said this on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. The former Edo State governor said Nigerians need to be patient […]

