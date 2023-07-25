Adidas Sells $565M Yeezys After Cutting Ties With Kanye West





Adidas has sold a batch of unsold Yeezy shoes for $565 million, according to a report by the Financial Times. Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West in October 2022 after the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews. The partnership had been hugely successful, with Yeezy shoes generating […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper