Appeal Court upholds sack of firm’s directors, sets aside ₦3m fine | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the removal of Dr. Bunu Alibe and Mr. Ayo Olojede as directors of an indigenous oil company, Green Energy International Limited.

In a judgment on Monday, a three-member panel of the appellate court was unanimous in setting aside an earlier judgment delivered on September 23, 2022 by Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which had among others, reversed their removal.

The Court of Appeal faulted Justice Olajuwon’s decision that sufficient notice was not accorded Alibe and Olojede before the holding of the November 12, 2020 yearly General Meeting (AGM) of the Green Energy Oil firm where the decision to remove them was taken, among other resolutions.

The judgment was on the appeal marked: CA/A/CV/1248/2022 filed by Green Energy and its Chairman, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe against the September 23, 2022 decision by Justice Olajuwon.

In the lead judgment written by Justice Jamilu Tukur, but read by Justice Danlami Senchi, the…