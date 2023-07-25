Bayelsa APC leaders deny calling for sack of Amnesty Boss | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have denied allegations of demanding for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj-Gen, Barry Ndiomu (Rtd).

A former member of the National Assembly, Senator John Brambafia while speaking on behalf of the forum during a press conference held in Yenagoa, stated that those behind the call were not members of the APC Elders Forum in the state, and do not exist in any form.

He alleged that the non-existing group was sponsored to carry out the hatchet job because of the self-inflicting pain they are going through, and decided to make Ndiomu their target while playing the victim.

Countering the allegations by the media organization, Brambafia condemned the nebulous reasons the faceless group gave for seeking the sack of the amnesty boss

He said: “We wish to state unequivocally and unambiguously that there was no time the APC Elders forum in Bayelsa State took a decision to call…