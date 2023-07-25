CeeC Rejects Kidwaya Millions to Remain in House | The Guardian Nigeria News

1 day ago
In the digital age, social media platforms have become more than just avenues for sharing photos and updates. It has become a space where communities of like minds are built. Among these platforms is Instagram, an empowering social networking app that has become a home for creators and users who enjoy expressing themselves in new…
1 day ago
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has confirmed that the social media site will be rebranded as X. In a series of tweets, Yaccarino said that X will be “the future state of unlimited interactivity,” focusing on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking, and creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. She…
Source: Guardian Newspaper