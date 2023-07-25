FG’s $1.7m for coaches, players’ daily allowance, other expenses, says NFF





• They must give proper account — Adelabu The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), yesterday, declared that it has nothing to hide in the $1.7 million approved by the Federal Government for Super Falcons’ participation in the ongoing Women’s World Cup holding in Australia and New Zealand. NFF’s declaration came just as former Green Eagles winger, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper