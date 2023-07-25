Former APC chieftain petitions IGP over alleged extrajudicial killing of Ken Niweigha







Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to urgently reopen a probe into circumstances leading to the alleged extrajudicial murder of Ken Niweigha by police in Bayelsa State back in 2009. Frank made this appeal in a petition […]

