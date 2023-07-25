Made-in-Nigeria smartphones fumble as monthly importation hits N50 billion







• NCC type-approves 2,112 brands in 15 years • Nigerians embrace fairly used units as devices cost N100, 000 to N1m • Country has weak regulation, says Chinese Vendor • Stakeholders urge President Tinubu to look at sector for job creation • China, South Korea, Finland brands dominate market • Local vendors decry poor enabling […]

