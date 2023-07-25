Oyo government assures flood victims of quick intervention, palliative measures





The Oyo State Government, on Monday, assured residents of the flooded areas affected during downpour in Ibadan on Sunday of quick intervention, alternative routes and other palliative measures to ease their movement. The state’s inspection team from the Ministries of Works, Environment, Ibadan Urban Flood M management Project, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper