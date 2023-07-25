Police arrest four suspects for attempted attack on Atiku





The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four people suspected to plan an attack on the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his properties in Yola. The Atiku Media Office in a statement on Monday claimed that the Adamawa police arrested a suspect known as Jubrila Mohammed, […]

