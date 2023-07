The Court of Appeal on Tuesday delivered judgement on an appeal of no case submission by former governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido, discharging him and his son Mustapha Sule Lamido on all count charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The case had lingered for about nine years. According to the lead […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper