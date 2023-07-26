Makinde swears in commissioners, SSG, HOS, others in Oyo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday swore in 16 new commissioners alongside the new Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof Kudirat Adeyemo.

Makinde also inaugurated the former Acting Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni MNi into the substantive position as Head of Service (HoS), Oyo state.

The governor equally swore in 13 newly promoted Permanent Secretaries of Ministries in the state’s civil service as well as the newly-appointed Accountant General of Oyo State, Mrs Kikelomo Adegoke.

The commissioners who returned to the ministries they served under Makinde’s first term were Mr Akinola Ojo, Finance; Professor Musbau Babatunde, Budget and Economic Planning; Mr Seun Ashamu, Energy and Mineral Resources; Professor Daud Shangodoyin, Public Works and Transport; Mrs Foasat Joke-Sanni, Special Duties.

Others appointed and their ministries are Mr Abiodun Aikomo, Justice; Mrs Toyin Balogun, Women Affairs and Social Inclusion; Mr Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, Environment; Mr…