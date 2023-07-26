MULTIGATE – The First Pan-African Financial Service To Become Swift Partner And Attain ISO 2000, 22301 & 27001 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Eghosa Nehikare, Co-Founder and CEO of Multigate

LONDON, 26 July 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Multigate, a licensed Financial Services platform that provides access to a safe and secure treasury and liquidity management system, becomes the first pan-African financial services technology company to be certified by SWIFT as a Lite 2 Business Application Provider (L2BA). In addition, the company has also obtained the highest level of compliance through three certifications: ISO 20000, 22301 & 27001. The certifications and SWIFT announcement further reinforce Multigate’s commitment to putting safety and security at the core of their operation and service delivery to their clients and partners.

In 2022, Multigate qualified as a SWIFT Compatible Application provider but has now obtained its L2BA certification. This further validates Multigate’s capacity to offer a globally recognised multi-bank connector solution that is standardised, safe, and secure for its clients and…