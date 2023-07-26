Senate asks FG to extradite Simon Ekpa, condemns sit-at-home in Southeast





The Senate has called on the Federal Government (FG) to extradite the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa from Finland. The red chamber also condemned the Monday sit-at-home being observed across all the states in the South-Eastern region of Nigeria. The Senators reached the resolution during a plenary session at […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper