Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey, has arrived in the United States (US) to undergo medical tests ahead of a summer transfer from Ajax Amsterdam to Fulham. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano disclosed this on Thursday, an update on his initial report of Bassey’s imminent switch to Fulham last week. “Calvin Bassey to Fulham, here we go! The […]

