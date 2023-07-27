Detained Niger president defiant after coup bid | The Guardian Nigeria News

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum on Thursday defiantly vowed to protect “hard-won” democratic gains after he was detained by elite troops who declared they had taken power in the troubled West African nation.

Bazoum was confined in Niamey on Wednesday by members of his presidential guard, who hours later announced that “all institutions” in the country would be suspended, the borders closed and a night-time curfew imposed.

Amid fierce condemnation from African and international organisations and Niger’s Western allies, Bazoum has stood his ground.

“The hard-won gains will be safeguarded,” Bazoum said on Twitter, which is being rebranded as ‘X’.

“All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom would want this”.

Niger Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou said the country’s “legal and legitimate power” was the one exercised by its elected president.

He told the France24 TV channel that Bazoum was “in good health”.

There had been a “coup bid” but…