FG asks Nigerians to consider riding bicycles for transportation





The Federal Ministry of Transportation has called on Nigerians to consider bicycles as an alternative means of transportation. The Director of Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, Musa Ibrahim, said this at a one-day stakeholders’ sensitisation meeting held in Abuja. Ibrahim said the goal is to increase the importance of cycling in Nigeria, to cause […]

