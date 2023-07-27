Navy School ex-students task leaders on feedback utilisation | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former students of Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta, have advised Nigerian leaders to see the masses as customers whose feedback is needed to improve their products.

They made the appeal in Ikeja, Lagos, during the handover and commendation ceremony to herald the new leadership of the association.

The sixth President, Nigerian Navy Boys, Abeokuta, 1996 Set (Ex-Navy Boys 96), Wale Olukoya, said: “Every nation is built by people. So, our leaders must listen to them.

“The leaders need feedback from the people but how well have they used these feedbacks to improve the system?

“So, people in power need to know that they need feedback because the people are like the customers whose feedback are needed to transform the organisation.

“Leadership is the reason we have an association like this and this time, we want to be involved in nation-building beyond our scope.

“We look forward to doing a lot of partnerships with the government and we are also looking…