NLC insists on August 2 nationwide protests over rising hardship, anti-poor policies





Hours after the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) declared a total and indefinite strike action, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday, issued a seven-day nationwide strike notice, beginning with a protest on August 2, if the Federal Government does not reverse what it called anti-poor and anti-workers policies.

Source: Guardian Newspaper