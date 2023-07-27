Stears Announced as Lead Sponsor of AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2023







Empowering Africa-Focused Investments with Data-Driven Insights LONDON, England, 27 July 2022, /African Media Agency/- Stears, one of the world’s leading providers of African data and insights, has been announced as the Lead Sponsor of AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2023. AFSIC 2023, Africa’s Investment Event, which will be held in London on the 9th and 10th October […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper