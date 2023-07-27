Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Richard Lawson







Tina Knowles Lawson, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, has filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, actor Richard Lawson. Court documents obtained by TODAY.com show that Knowles-Lawson cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She also listed the date of separation as Tuesday, July 25. Knowles-Lawson, 69, and Lawson, 76, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper