Tinubu nominates Wike, Umahi, El-Rufai, others as ministers | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has condemned the unfolding developments in Niger Republic and vowed not to tolerate any actions against the country’s democratically-elected government.

8 hours ago

By granting state pardon to 30 prisoners, and setting them free from the custody of the Lagos and Ogun states Correctional Centres, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has set the tone for prison reforms in the country.