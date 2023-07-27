Tinubu nominates Wike, Umahi, El-Rufai, others as ministers | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
0
2


1 day ago

President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has condemned the unfolding developments in Niger Republic and vowed not to tolerate any actions against the country’s democratically-elected government.

Nigeria Prisons 1 1 Tinubu nominates Wike, Umahi, El-Rufai, others as ministers | The Guardian Nigeria News

8 hours ago

By granting state pardon to 30 prisoners, and setting them free from the custody of the Lagos and Ogun states Correctional Centres, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has set the tone for prison reforms in the country.

Olusegun Oshinowo Tinubu nominates Wike, Umahi, El-Rufai, others as ministers | The Guardian Nigeria News

8 hours ago



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR