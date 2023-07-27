Tinubu toes familiar path as ministers may not resume till Sept | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Senate split over plan to suspend annual recess for ministerial nominees’ screening

• Akpabio makes last minute move to postpone recess

• Recall option for senators, another drain on treasury

After a blistering start to the Bola Tinubu presidency, marked by some boldfaced policy drive and reordering of the economy, the President may have driven himself into a false start, requiring a serious rebooting as he clocks 60 days in office today.

Indications emerged, yesterday, that President Tinubu might be without a constituted Federal Executive Council (FEC) till September, if the Senate embarks on its 2023 end of session recess today as scheduled, leaving a nearly four-month hiatus in the new administration.

Arising from this, President Tinubu may not only be escaping the constitutional liability of presenting his ministerial list to the Senate for screening and confirmation on deadline day, but by leaving this critical decision-making to the last day and thereby stalling…