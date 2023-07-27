Tupac's Crown Ring Sells for Record $1.02 Million At Sotheby's Hip-Hop Auction







Sotheby’s in New York recently auctioned off a unique crown-shaped ring worn by the late Tupac Shakur just before his passing, fetching an astonishing price of nearly $1.02 million. This sale set a new record for the most valuable hip-hop artefact ever sold at auction. The gold ring, adorned with diamonds and rubies, bears an […]

