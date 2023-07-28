Chukwueze joins AC Milan from Villarreal for five-year deal | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze has joined Serie A giants AC Milan from Spanish Laliga side Villarreal.

Chukwueze signed a five-year contract with AC Milan according to a statement on the team’s website.

The deal is reported to be worth €28m including add-ons.

🗣️ Samuel Chukwueze on… The fans 🥰

Why he joined ❤️🖤

His love for food 🍝

And more 🎙️ #ACMQuest #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/1pMuLDECOI — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 27, 2023

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze from Villarreal CF. The Nigerian forward has signed for the Rossoneri until 30 June 2028,” the club said.

“Born in Umuahia (Nigeria) on 22 May 1999, Samuel came through the Diamond Football Academy Youth Sector before moving to Villarreal in 2017.

“With the Spanish club’s B team, he played 20 games and scored four goals before making his debut with the senior team in September 2018, going on to feature 207 times, scoring 37…