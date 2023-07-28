INEC wants security improved for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for improvement in security ahead of the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi State.

INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made the call during a continued comprehensive review of the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu and INEC members on Friday had a meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee On Election Security (ICCES) at the commission’s conference hall in Abuja.

“As we review the conduct of the last general election, we also need to focus our attention on the forthcoming bye-elections and the three off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States,” he said.

Yakubu further said he is aware that campaigns in public in the three States commenced on 14th July 2023 and will continue until Thursday, 9th November 2023 – 24 hours before the opening of polls on Saturday, 11th November 2023.

According to him, there are already ominous signs in the form of violent…