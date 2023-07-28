Mr Eazi Collaborates With 13 African Artists For His Studio Album — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Guardian Nigeria 28 July 2023 |

10:45 am Afrobeats star, Mr Eazi, is making waves in the art world as he announces an innovative collaboration with 13 talented artists across Africa.

Known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, Mr Eazi, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, is taking his creativity to new heights by blending music and art in a way never seen before.

The “Leg Over” singer has announced a unique art and music collaboration with 13 artists from across Africa for his first studio album, set to release later this year.

Each album track will have an accompanying art piece,…