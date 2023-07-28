Odu’a records 8.5% dip in revenue, approves N428 million dividends | The Guardian Nigeria News

ODU’A Investment Company Limited (OICL) has reported an operating revenue decrease of 8.5 per cent from N4.01 billion in 2021 to N3.67 billion in 2022.

The company posted a profit before tax of N4.08 billion in 2022, 56.5 per cent lower than the N9.37 billion in 2021. The record was driven largely by lower revaluation gains.

OICL revealed this, yesterday during its 41st yearly general meeting to present its report and financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 in Lagos.

Group Chairman, OICL, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, said the Russia-Ukraine war and the typical slowdown that has come to be associated with pre-election years significantly weighed on economic activities and investments.

