Former Commissioner of Finance in Delta State, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the inclusive and broad-based representation of the nation’s diversity in his initial ministerial list of 28 members, which was read on the floor of the Senate, yesterday

The post Okumagba hails inclusiveness in Tinubu’s ministerial list appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper