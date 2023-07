Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo said he is excited to be back at Kasimpasa of Turkey after leaving CD Leganes of Spain at the end of the 2022/23 season. Turkish Super Lig club, Kasimpasa on Thursday announced the signing of Omeruo who turned down a lucrative offer from one of the free-spending Saudi Pro League club-sides. […]

The post Omeruo bids farewell to Leganes after returning to Kasimpasa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper