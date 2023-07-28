Police to prosecute comedian Cute Abiola for abusing uniform | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Police Force said it will prosecute comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad, popularly known as Cute Abiola for rubbishing its uniform.

“Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation,” Police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in a statement.

Describing his action as contemptuous, Adejobi said the skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform.

Adejobi said that the act goes contrary to Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.

“We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as ‘Cute Abiola’ in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July 2023.

