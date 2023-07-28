Russia’s SIBUR may double polymer exports to Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

MOSCOW, Russia, 28 July 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- SIBUR, Russia’s largest petrochemical producer, revealed its plans to double polymer sales to Africa this year in response to the growing demand, as stated by the company representative during the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

The rapid economic development in Africa had led to increased consumption of polymers, particularly in North African countries, Nigeria, and the South African Republic. These polymers, including polypropylene and polyethylene, find diverse applications, such as car molding, medical instruments, and plastic packaging, which plays a crucial role in extending the shelf life of food and ensuring global food security.

Since early 2022, SIBUR has been redirecting its export sales from Europe to emerging markets, including Africa. The company processes residuals of oil and gas production into value-added polymers while also implementing a long-term program to reduce its carbon…