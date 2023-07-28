Senegalese opponent Sonko arrested | The Guardian Nigeria News

The head Leading Senegalese opposition politician Ousmane Sonko was arrested on Friday, members of his party and a senior security official told AFP, although no precise reasons were given.

“Ousmane Sonko was arrested. There were armed police outside his house,” said Ousseynou Ly, a spokesman for Sonko’s PASTEF party.

Djibril Gueye Ndiaye, the firebrand politician’s head of protocol, said the gendarmes (police) came and “took” him.

A senior security official confirmed to AFP that Sonko had been arrested but did not specify the reasons.

The reported arrest happened in late afternoon on Friday, a national holiday in Senegal.

In a message posted on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, Juan Branco, the French lawyer representing Sonko, said the politician had been locked up in a courthouse basement.

On Friday evening, several police vehicles including two anti-riot trucks were parked outside the main courthouse in Dakar, AFP journalists reported.

People were gathering…