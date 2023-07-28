Three electric cable thieves arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport | The Guardian Nigeria News

A combined patrol team of officers from Aviation Security’s Crime Investigation and Intelligence(CII) Unit and the Joint Military Task Force(JMTF) have arrested three persons suspected to be cable thieves around the FAAN Training School.

FAAN spokesperson Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua in a statement said two of the suspects were caught on Friday while digging and cutting electric cables connecting the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Powerhouse (International Wing, MMA) to the Domestic Terminal (MMA).

Yakubu-Funtua said the third suspect, who serves as a link between the two other suspects and buyers at Arena Market, Oshodi was arrested at Hajj & Cargo Terminal following confessions made by the two other suspects.

He disclosed that an ongoing investigation showed that one of the suspects was convicted and sentenced to 28 days imprisonment for a similar offence in April 2022.

Yakubu-Funtua said suspects are currently being interrogated by officials of FAAN AVSEC…