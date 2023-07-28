Travis Scott Releases Highly Anticipated Album "Utopia"







Travis Scott released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, “Utopia,” on Friday. The album is a follow-up to his 2018 album, “Astroworld,” which was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). “Utopia” features 19 tracks and includes collaborations with a number of high-profile artists, including Beyoncé, Drake, The Weeknd, and Kid […]

