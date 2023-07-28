Trump lawyers meet prosecutor ahead of expected indictment — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Donald Trump said his lawyers met with Justice Department officials on Thursday ahead of an expected indictment over his alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

The former US president, who is a frontrunner in next year’s election, said his team was not told when any indictment would be issued, after NBC said the lawyers were informed it could come as early as today.

US media said Trump’s attorneys met with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who leads the investigations into Trump that arose from the January 6, 2021 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

Smith also leads the probe into Trump’s illegal hoarding of highly classified documents, for which he was indicted in June.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an indictment of me would only further destroy our country,” Trump said on social media.

“No indication of notice…