



The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), in collaboration with Ford Foundation, has sensitised women leaders across the Lagos State on eradicating sexual violence in their communities. The group, a women’s rights organisation in Nigeria, which provides pro bono legal services for women victims of gender-based violence and other women’s rights abuse, said the […]

The post WARDC sensitises women leaders on sexual violence eradication appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper