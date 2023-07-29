Alake says media not seen as adversary to govt., calls for constructive criticism





Minister-designate Dele Alake has said that the Federal Government does not see the mass media as an adversary, but a tool to put the administration on its toes. Alake, current Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, made this known at a meeting with media executives on Friday in Abuja. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper