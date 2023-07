The Nigerian Army said it apprehended a former soldier in Bauchi State on suspicion of supplying weapons to Boko Haram members. The Army joint task force in a report said its troops apprehended him in Boi, an area situated in the Bogoro Local Government Area (LGA). While the Army did not reveal the identity of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper