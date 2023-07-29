Coming INAC will debunk negative image against Nigeria, says Runsewe | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Director General, National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has revealed that the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) scheduled to hold between September 7 and 9 in Abuja, will debunk every negative perception people have about Nigeria.

Runsewe, who is also the President, World Craft Council (WCC), at the sixth Pre-INAC Dinner organized for diplomats assured that the coming events will focus more on rekindling the spirit of patriotism as well as mobilizing the people towards building a greater Nigeria for all.

The Pre-INAC dinner which saw in attendance, representatives from more than 38 countries, was used as an avenue to brief the diplomats on this year coming INAC expo with a theme, Putting Nigeria First.”

Speaking further, Runsewe stated that in line with his promise during the dinner, a Diplomatic Arena has been created for all the countries to showcase their unique cultural products in the new office.

He said: “This year INAC will…